Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $87.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

