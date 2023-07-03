Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.
Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
NYSE ABT opened at $109.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
- AI-Powered Lemonade Squeezing Out Sweet Growth
- Try These 2 Stocks to Play the Wheat Rally
- Will Consumer Discretionary Continue Defying The Doubters In Q3?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.