Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. American Express makes up 1.2% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $174.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.