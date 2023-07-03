Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

NYSE COP opened at $104.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.