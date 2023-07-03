Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $394,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35,618.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 606,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 605,161 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

MLM stock opened at $458.03 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $462.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.85 and its 200-day moving average is $369.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

