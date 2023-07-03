Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $95.94 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.