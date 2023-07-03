Empire Financial Management Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $118.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $320.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

