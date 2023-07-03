Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $147.25 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average of $152.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -158.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

