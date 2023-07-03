Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes $747,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,892 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $65.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

