Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $37.23. 145,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

