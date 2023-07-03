ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
