Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $31.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $18.04 on Monday. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

(Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.