Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $31.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.
ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix
In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
Enovix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $18.04 on Monday. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.