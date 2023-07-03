Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises approximately 2.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $70,175,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6,018.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 497,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Bank of America cut their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Entergy stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 605,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,376. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

