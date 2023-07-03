EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $115.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

