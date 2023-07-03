Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,660,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epazz Stock Performance

EPAZ traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 6,684,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,983,204. Epazz has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Epazz alerts:

Epazz Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.