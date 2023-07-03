ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.