Ethereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.35 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,936.86 or 0.06327063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $232.85 billion and $6.35 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00042863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00031301 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,218,755 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

