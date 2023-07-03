Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.19 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $236.77 billion and $8.19 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,969.51 or 0.06354854 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00042758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,234 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

