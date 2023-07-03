Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires 24,840 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 3.1% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 0.38% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,842. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

