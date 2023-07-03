Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.18. 334,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average is $154.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

