Ethos Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 359,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,893. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

