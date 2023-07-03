Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ethos Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $450.58. 776,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

