Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,773 shares of company stock valued at $14,398,044. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,830,957. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

