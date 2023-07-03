Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $501,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16,424.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 3,121,559 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

