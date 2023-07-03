Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 125,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 46,327 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $879.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.