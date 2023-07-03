Ethos Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 4.68% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IVAL traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $23.80. 6,316 shares of the company traded hands. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

