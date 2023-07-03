Ethos Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ethos Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,642,738. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

