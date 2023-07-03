Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Short Interest Update

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the May 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 294,413 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.22. 123,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,035. The company has a market cap of $18.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.30. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Evelo Biosciences

EVLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

(Free Report)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.