F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
F & M Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FMBM remained flat at $20.94 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.38. F & M Bank has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter.
F & M Bank Increases Dividend
About F & M Bank
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
Featured Articles
