FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

FB Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $28.05 on Monday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,822,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,727,274.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,822,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,727,274.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,824,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,249,193.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,530. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in FB Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

