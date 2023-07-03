FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $247.66 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $250.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

