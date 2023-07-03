Fei USD (FEI) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003162 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $34.13 million and approximately $546,211.27 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020368 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,210.21 or 0.99937667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,823,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,565,046 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,788,052.74444522 with 34,529,335.34467273 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98225038 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $647,564.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

