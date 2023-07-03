Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,901 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $23,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 94.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.95. 559,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,257. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.