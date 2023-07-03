Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 114,692 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,692 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $52,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.16. 130,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,530. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

