Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 141,120 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,271. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.