Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $41.18 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2,925.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,234 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

