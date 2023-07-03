Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $62,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,286 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,007,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.34. 1,610,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

