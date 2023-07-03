Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 651,765 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $483,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.2 %

TPR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.