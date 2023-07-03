Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.59) to GBX 1,310 ($16.66) in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.17) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $994.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

