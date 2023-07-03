Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Up 86.5% in June

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

