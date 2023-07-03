Financial Comparison: HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Free Report) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -55.99% 2.76% Laboratory Co. of America 6.78% 15.56% 7.90%

Volatility & Risk

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

49.9% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HH&L Acquisition and Laboratory Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Laboratory Co. of America 0 2 7 0 2.78

Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus target price of $273.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Laboratory Co. of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.19 55.16 Laboratory Co. of America $14.88 billion 1.44 $1.28 billion $11.02 21.90

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition. Laboratory Co. of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats HH&L Acquisition on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. It also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests; and health and wellness services to employers and managed care organizations (MCOs), including health fairs, on-site and at-home testing, vaccinations, and health screenings. In addition, the company offers online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for MCOs and accountable care organizations; and end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves MCOs, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

