First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading Down 2.5%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 8,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 321,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.
First Advantage Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Advantage by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Advantage
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.