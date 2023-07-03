First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading Down 2.5%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 8,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 321,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $175.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Advantage by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Advantage

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.