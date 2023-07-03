First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

FSEA remained flat at $8.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSEA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

