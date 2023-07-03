First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance
FSEA remained flat at $8.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
About First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
