First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Raised by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $38,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after acquiring an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,900,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

