First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 164,913 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 85,979 shares.The stock last traded at $63.08 and had previously closed at $62.65.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $687.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36.

Get First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,726,000 after purchasing an additional 208,763 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 906,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,235,000 after purchasing an additional 366,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,878 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 224,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66,048 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 208,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.