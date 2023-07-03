First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of FEN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 88,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,982. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $16.46.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
