First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
FEUZ stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 2,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.9067 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
