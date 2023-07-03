First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

FEUZ stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 2,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.9067 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

