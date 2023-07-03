First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,000.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

