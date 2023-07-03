First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 37,517 shares.The stock last traded at $100.96 and had previously closed at $101.29.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $999.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Growth index. The fund selects and weights growth stocks using a proprietary methodology. FTC was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
