First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 826,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 479,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 353,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

